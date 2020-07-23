White House Should Add Spectrum Task Force, Sens. Told

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The White House can and should take more responsibility in resolving high-profile disputes over spectrum policy, a wireless advocate told a Senate Commerce subcommittee Thursday, suggesting an Oval Office task force of dedicated spectrum experts could do the job more effectively than the current piecemeal approach. Michael Calabrese, program director at New America's Open Technology Institute, testified during a hearing on "The State of U.S. Spectrum Policy" that the Trump administration should dedicate manpower to diffusing policy fights between the military and commercial sectors instead of letting them play out publicly. "At the White House level, I think leadership needs to...

