Judge Says 'Bright Light' Must Be Shined On Liebowitz

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 12:52 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge is refusing to halt a sanctions order requiring copyright lawyer Richard Liebowitz to inform current and future clients about his "extraordinary record of misconduct," citing the maxim that "sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants." In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman denied a motion to stay last month's scathing sanctions order against Liebowitz, a New York attorney who has filed more than 2,000 copyright cases over photographs over the past few years, drawing sharp criticism from many federal judges. Liebowitz had argued that the order should be paused while he files an appeal,...

