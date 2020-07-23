'Varsity Blues' Judge Rejects 'Gratuitous' Bid To Split Up Trial

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A group of parents ensnared in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal can't split the case into separate trials, a Boston federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying severance would be "gratuitous" and "extremely costly" to the government and the courts. In a six-page order, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton denied the parents' bid to be tried as individuals or in couples, rejecting their argument that joint trials would lead to prejudicial spillover and that any limiting jury instructions wouldn't be enough to safeguard them from undue prejudice. The parents had said federal prosecutors haven't properly alleged a single overarching conspiracy, an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS