Ghosn's Son Paid Ex-Green Beret $500K Via Bitcoin, Feds Say

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors opposing the release of a former Green Beret and his son while they battle extradition to Japan have said the son of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn paid the pair $500,000 through the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, in addition to $862,500 in wire transfers already disclosed, in the months leading up to Ghosn's brazen escape. Government lawyers told a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday that Peter M. Taylor, 27, son of former Green Beret Michael L. Taylor, 59, had received about $500,000 in bitcoin payments from Ghosn's son Anthony between January and May. Those payments came on top of the $862,500 Ghosn paid...

