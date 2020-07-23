Parts Maker Says 2nd Circ. Opinion Supports Its Doc Bid

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A recent Second Circuit opinion concluding that U.S. law does not allow courts to order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad in fact supports Servotronics' bid for discovery to use in a $12.8 million U.K. arbitration over an engine fire, the aerospace component parts maker argues. Servotronics Inc. on Wednesday told the Seventh Circuit that the Second Circuit panel said in the opinion that the arbitration at issue in the current suit, proceeding before a Chartered Institute of Arbitrators tribunal, is "'clearly' a 'product of government-conferred authority'" because it is governed by the U.K. Arbitration Act. The company, which is seeking...

