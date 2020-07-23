CNN, BuzzFeed Call Withholding Of Mueller Info 'Misconduct'

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- An attorney for CNN and BuzzFeed claimed during a D.C. federal court hearing Thursday the federal government's withholding of certain details in witness interview memos produced by special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was part of its effort to "paint a one-sided picture" that would discredit the investigation. Charles D. Tobin of Ballard Spahr LLP, counsel for BuzzFeed Inc. and Cable News Network in their Freedom of Information Act lawsuits against the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI, claimed the government redacting certain information from the memos — also known as 302s — reflected...

