Judges Skeptical Of Warriors' Argument That Arbitrator Erred

Law360, San Francisco (July 23, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A California state appellate panel expressed skepticism Thursday at the Golden State Warriors' argument that an arbitrator wrongly determined that the team's decision to move to San Francisco and not renew its agreement with the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority requires the Warriors to pay their former landlord approximately $40 million. The appellate judges grilled counsel for the Warriors during an oral arguments hearing held via video, saying they had trouble seeing how the arbitrator had erred and why the Warriors shouldn't have to continue making debt payments. Presiding Justice Barbara J.R. Jones struggled to understand the Warriors' argument that the team...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS