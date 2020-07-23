Drone Seller Fined $2.9M For 'Egregious' Violations, FCC Says

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission fined online reseller HobbyKing nearly $2.9 million on Thursday for allegedly marketing drone transmitters that operate at frequencies capable of interfering with key government and public safety systems intentionally and repeatedly despite repeated FCC warnings. The company must pay the fine within 30 days, otherwise it will be referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for collection, while its "continued failure to comply" with appropriate marketing requirements could result in additional sanctions, the FCC warned in the order. The FCC order characterized the company, which sells a range of remote-controlled products and associated components, as lax and...

