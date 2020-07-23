Huawei Judge Denies Expanded Doc Share With Fugitive CFO

Law360, New York (July 23, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The New York federal judge overseeing a case accusing Huawei of Iran sanctions violations, bank fraud and other charges on Thursday refused to expand what discovery from the case the Chinese telecommunications giant can share with its fugitive chief financial officer, who is fighting her extradition to the U.S. from Canada. Huawei and Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou are accused of deceiving banks and the U.S. government for years about Huawei's business dealings in Iran. In March, prosecutors brought new charges accusing the company of conspiring to steal U.S. companies' intellectual property, including source code for internet routers developed by Cisco...

