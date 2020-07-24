Drivers Lose Class Cert. Bid In Crash Report Fishing Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has refused to certify a proposed class of drivers in their suit accusing a dozen law firms of sending them ads based on information illegally gleaned from accident reports, ruling that the proposed class lacks typicality. U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs said in Thursday's order that the federal Driver's Privacy Protection Act only imposes liability for personal information obtained from a motor vehicle record, adding that the source of information any given class member provides for an accident report may not come from a motor vehicle record at all. For example, a driver in an...

