Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sinclair Investors Press $25M Deal Over Failed Tribune Merger

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shareholders have asked a Maryland federal judge to preliminarily approve a $24.9 million settlement to resolve allegations the media giant botched a $3.9 billion merger with Tribune Media, highlighting for the court corporate governance reforms and executive chairman David D. Smith's repayment of $4.36 million in stock awards.

Attorneys for two retirement funds that have accused Sinclair's directors of self-dealing and lying to the Federal Communications Commission in the run-up to the merger's implosion told the court Thursday that Smith's award repayment "establishes personal accountability" and that the appointment of a former federal judge to Sinclair's board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!