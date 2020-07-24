Sinclair Investors Press $25M Deal Over Failed Tribune Merger

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shareholders have asked a Maryland federal judge to preliminarily approve a $24.9 million settlement to resolve allegations the media giant botched a $3.9 billion merger with Tribune Media, highlighting for the court corporate governance reforms and executive chairman David D. Smith's repayment of $4.36 million in stock awards. Attorneys for two retirement funds that have accused Sinclair's directors of self-dealing and lying to the Federal Communications Commission in the run-up to the merger's implosion told the court Thursday that Smith's award repayment "establishes personal accountability" and that the appointment of a former federal judge to Sinclair's board...

