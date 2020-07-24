Pulling Up Stakes: Hogan Lovells, White & Case, Debevoise

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of deal-makers on the move, Hogan Lovells reclaimed a private equity trio from Paul Hastings and added a deal team in Singapore, White & Case nabbed a three-person capital markets team, and Debevoise opened a Luxembourg office focused on private equity funds. Ed Harris Adam Brown Leanne Moezi Three private equity partners from Paul Hastings LLP rejoined Hogan Lovells less than a year after leaving. Ed Harris, Adam Brown and Leanne Moezi went to Paul Hastings in 2019, but Hogan Lovells announced June 22 that the cross-border trio is rejoining the firm. Harris focuses on corporate transactions...

