PETA Wants Suit Paused For High Court's Autodialer Decision

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Inc. has urged a California federal court to pause a putative class action alleging it sent unsolicited, automated texts, saying the U.S. Supreme Court should first settle what qualifies as an autodialer. Plaintiff Nazrin Massaro, a California resident, is accusing PETA of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending thousands of text messages to the proposed class promoting the plant-based food maker Beyond Meat Inc. But PETA claimed Thursday that Massaro is relying on a broad, unsettled definition of an "automatic telephone dialing system" that the Supreme Court is poised to take up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS