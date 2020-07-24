Judge Won't OK Atty Fees She Says Equal $7,500 An Hour  

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A California judge issued a tentative ruling Friday approving Merrill Lynch's $12.5 million wage and hour deal but rejected class counsel's $3.75 million fee bid, saying the case "was not particularly complicated" and their requested award would come out to $7,500 per billable hour. Alameda Superior Court Judge Winifred Y. Smith said she would only approve an attorney fee award of $1.25 million, which she acknowledged is "substantially less" than the requested fee bid and represents only 10% of the total settlement. The judge reasoned that although there's "ample authority" to support a 30% benchmark for awarding fees, when she considers...

