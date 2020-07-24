Ex-Bloomberg Construction Boss Gets 2 Years In Bribe Case

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Former Bloomberg LP construction manager Michael Campana was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday for dodging taxes on hundreds of thousands in kickbacks from subcontractors. Campana pled guilty last year to one count of evading taxes on more than $350,000 in payments he admitted to taking from subcontractors between 2014 and 2017. In a parallel case, state prosecutors alleged that corrupt insiders helped subcontractors pad contracts in a pay-for-play scheme. Campana's attorneys had asked for an 18-month sentence, citing the fact that he took a job at Kings County Hospital in April, when New York City was in the throes of...

