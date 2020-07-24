Brand Battles: Lyft Goes Up Against Kin Of LearJet Inventor

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Lyft is fighting to stop an "UpLyft" application on the grounds that the ride-sharing giant may one day expand into air travel — plus four other new TTAB cases you need to know. When Taxis Fly Lyft Inc. lodged a new case at the board this week to block Erin Lear, the granddaughter of late LearJet aircraft inventor Bill Lear, from registering "UpLyft" as a trademark for air transportation services. Among others, the ride-sharing company cited its own registration for the trademark "LyftUp," a recent initiative the...

