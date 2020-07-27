Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Tells Court Tax Record Subpoena Is 'Wildly Overbroad'

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A subpoena for President Donald Trump's tax records by a grand jury impaneled by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office is "wildly overbroad" and was issued in bad faith, the president's lawyers said in a new complaint Monday.

President Donald Trump's personal lawyers asked a federal court in New York to find that a grand jury subpoena issued to Trump's accounting firm is invalid and unenforceable. (AP) Personal attorneys for Trump asked the federal court in New York to find the grand jury subpoena issued to Trump's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, to be invalid and unenforceable. Trump asked the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!