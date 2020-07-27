Apple Faces Extra Trial In 4G Patent Litigation In UK

Law360, London (July 27, 2020, 10:07 PM BST) -- A London judge on Monday squeezed in an extra, expedited trial on two issues within a U.S.-based patent management firm's litigation alleging Apple infringed its 4G LTE technology, rejecting the tech giant's claims it would be prejudiced by the change. Ruling from the bench, High Court Judge Colin Birss issued an order for a sixth trial to be added to the litigation's timetable that would be focused on two matters: Optis Cellular Technology LLC's claim that Apple is an "unwilling licensee" and the iPhone maker's challenge to the Texas patent management firm's ownership to the seven 4G telecommunications patents at issue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS