4 Firms Steer Blank Check Co.'s Bet On $1.78B Gambling Biz

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT) -- Online casino and sports betting business Rush Street Interactive will become publicly traded after merging with technology-focused blank check company dMY Technology Group Inc. to form a single entity worth about $1.78 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal guided by four law firms. The merged business will be called Rush Street Interactive Inc. and will have an initial enterprise value of about $1.78 billion, according to a statement. The combined company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RSI. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is advising RSI, with White & Case LLP, Cleary Gottlieb Steen...

