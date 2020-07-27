Fidelity To Pay $22.5M To Escape TelexFree MDL

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Fidelity Bank has agreed to pay $22.5 million to resolve allegations it played a role in the massive TelexFree Ponzi scheme and will cooperate with plaintiffs still pursuing claims against other defendants, according to a settlement notice Friday. In a joint memorandum, Fidelity Co-Operative Bank and a class led by plaintiff Igor Shikhman asked U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman to approve the settlement to end Fidelity's role in a years-long multidistrict suit, which was consolidated in Massachusetts in 2014. In addition to the eight-figure payout, the deal "also requires the Fidelity Bank defendants to cooperate in connection with plaintiffs' prosecution of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS