Texan Slams Tribe's Bid To Stay Suit Over Bingo Hall Injury

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Houston man has urged a Texas federal court to reject a tribe's request to stay an order rejecting its bid to end his suit over a bingo hall's faulty staircase, saying the tribe can't claim sovereign immunity to dodge his injury claims due to a fall.

Houston resident Burrel Jones opposed on Friday the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas' July 22 emergency request to stay his premises liability case pending resolution of the tribe's motion to dismiss Jones' latest complaint on the grounds of sovereign immunity. The tribe's request says it is now preparing its motion to dismiss Jones' first amended...

