Environmental Group Pushes For Border Enforcement Study

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The United States is relying on environmental analysis that is decades old and inadequate for the scale of wall and road construction on the nation's southern border, environmentalists have said as they seek to force the government to take a new look at the construction's impacts. The Center for Biological Diversity and Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., asked an Arizona federal court on Friday to force U.S. Customs and Border Protection to conduct a new environmental impact statement for the border region, where the Trump administration is pushing forward with controversial border wall construction that has sparked environmental and budgetary lawsuits...

