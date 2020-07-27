Timeshare-Exit Firm Slams Diamond Resorts' False Ad Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Newton Group Exit LLC has urged a Florida federal court to toss a false advertising suit against it by Diamond Resorts, saying the timeshare giant's latest claims are so weak that they no longer convincingly argue that the timeshare-exit company has caused it to lose sales. Diamond Resorts U.S. Collection Development LLC has watered down its third amended complaint's Lanham Act claims against Newton by dropping allegations that the timeshare-exit company is a direct competitor whose advertising caused Diamond to suffer harm to its reputation and good will, Newton said Friday in a motion for judgment on the pleadings. Although Diamond...

