Ford Wants Fraud Claims Out Of PowerShift MDL

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. is asking a California federal judge to throw out fraud claims from a buyer alleging the company misled him about how its DPS6 "PowerShift" works, saying the buyer's expectations about an "automatic" transmission don't match up with the common understanding of the word. In a motion filed Friday, Ford conceded that Lorenzo Altamirano-Torres may have valid breach of warranty claims because his vehicle had to be repaired multiple times, but told the court that Altamirano-Torres failed to show how Ford misrepresented the nature of the PowerShift or how well it performed. While the PowerShift might not be a...

