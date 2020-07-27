Trip-And-Fall Injury Scammer Hit With 6 Years In Prison

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced a Queens, New York, man to six years in prison Monday after a jury convicted him of orchestrating what prosecutors called a "horrific" scam to entice at-risk individuals to stage falls and get dangerous surgeries to profit from personal injury claims. U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein also ordered Bryan Duncan, 32, to forfeit $644,000 and directed him to report to detention on Oct. 2. "You're smart. You're ambitious. You're enterprising. You have a good future ahead of you. But this was a serious crime, you know that," Judge Stein told Duncan. Duncan, a 2018 Brooklyn College...

