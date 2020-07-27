Ex-MoFo Atty Fairfax Asks 4th Circ. To Revive $400M CBS Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a former Morrison & Foerster LLP partner, asked the Fourth Circuit on Monday to revive his $400 million defamation suit over CBS' on-air interviews with two women who accused him of sexual assault, arguing that the lower court turned a motion to dismiss into a "quasi-bench trial." Fairfax, who has also worked at WilmerHale and Venable LLP, said that in dismissing the defamation suit, U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga drew his own inferences regarding the meaning behind key CBS statements, failed to address the "defamatory meaning" of publishing the accusers' statements and found his own...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS