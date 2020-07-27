Garmin Says Cyberattack Knocked Fitness Trackers Offline

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Wearable technology and GPS device giant Garmin Ltd. confirmed Monday that a cyberattack encrypted part of its systems, interrupting service for users of its fitness tracking and pilot navigation products. In a news release, the Switzerland-based company said Thursday's attack knocked services offline, including "customer support, customer-facing applications and company communications." But Garmin said it had "no indication" that customer data, including payment information, was accessed, lost or stolen. The announcement came after users of Garmin Connect, an app that connects to smartwatches, smartphones or other devices to track fitness and health data, were notified of a disruption to services last...

