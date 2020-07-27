NYT, Fmr. Editor Say Sarah Palin Found No Evidence Of Libel

Law360, New York (July 27, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The New York Times and its recently resigned editor told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that it should dismiss former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit, arguing she failed to produce any evidence to contradict the editor's version of events. Counsel for the Times and James Bennet, an editorial page editor who stepped down last month after an outcry following publication of an unrelated story, told U.S. Judge Jed S. Rakoff that even after combing through the newspaper's internal emails and deposing staff, Palin did not find anything to rebut Bennet's testimony that his error was an honest mistake that was...

