Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

J-M Fights 'Unjust' Civil Penalties In Bad Pipes Case

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- J-M Manufacturing urged a California federal judge Monday not to impose civil penalties in a bellwether False Claims Act suit that found the company falsely represented that the pipes it sold to a group of municipalities met industry strength standards, arguing that the buyers didn't actually suffer damages.

J-M told the court it would be "deeply unjust" to impose civil penalties because the three municipal utilities and two cities serving as "exemplar" plaintiffs against the nation's No. 1 PVC water pipe maker haven't shown they suffered any damages, while the municipalities argued in their own brief Monday that penalties are mandatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!