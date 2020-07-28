J-M Fights 'Unjust' Civil Penalties In Bad Pipes Case

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- J-M Manufacturing urged a California federal judge Monday not to impose civil penalties in a bellwether False Claims Act suit that found the company falsely represented that the pipes it sold to a group of municipalities met industry strength standards, arguing that the buyers didn't actually suffer damages. J-M told the court it would be "deeply unjust" to impose civil penalties because the three municipal utilities and two cities serving as "exemplar" plaintiffs against the nation's No. 1 PVC water pipe maker haven't shown they suffered any damages, while the municipalities argued in their own brief Monday that penalties are mandatory...

