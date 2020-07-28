Google Accused Of Recording Chrome Users' Personal Data

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Google has been breaking its privacy promises and collecting personal data from anyone who uses its Chrome browser, even when they haven't given their permission, according to a proposed class action that's aiming to represent hundreds of millions of Chrome users. For several years now, the tech giant has been breaking its "express and binding" promise not to receive any Chrome users' personal data unless they opted to sync their browser to their Google account, the proposed class told a California federal court on Monday. Since mid-2016, Chrome's privacy policy has pledged that, "You don't need to provide any personal information...

