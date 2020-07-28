Bayer Wants Shareholder Suit Separate From Roundup MDL

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Bayer is urging a California federal court not to allow pension fund claims that it downplayed the significance of litigation over the weedkiller Roundup into wider multidistrict litigation involving claims that it causes non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, saying the disputes have "no meaningful overlap." Bayer AG told the court Monday that even suits claiming the weedkiller causes cancers besides non-Hodgkin's lymphoma have been excluded from the MDL, so a shareholder suit against Bayer and its leadership definitely doesn't have enough in common with personal injury claims against Monsanto to warrant tying the two together. "If cases that involve the common backdrop of alleged use of...

