Dem Lawmakers Introduce Tribal Broadband Spectrum Bill

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic U.S. lawmakers have launched a bill proposing to ensure tribal nations' ownership of broadband spectrum licenses and improve access to high-speed internet service on their lands as the federal government considers how to serve underconnected Native Americans. The bill proposed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress, comes as the Federal Communications Commission drags its heels on extending a rural tribal priority window for the coveted 2.5GHz spectrum past Aug. 3 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the senators said. The Deploying the Internet by...

