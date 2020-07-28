9th Circ. Revives State Claims In Honda Brake Defect Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A lower court erred when it tossed a putative class of drivers' state law claims in a dispute over crashes and injuries allegedly caused by a parking brake defect in Honda Civic vehicles, the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday while affirming the nix of Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act claims. In a unanimous, published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Danny J. Boggs, the panel agreed with the California district court's finding that the MMWA's requirement that a putative class name at least 100 plaintiffs does not override the less stringent requirements under the Class Action Fairness Act. But U.S. District Judge Stephen V....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS