Maxwell Loses 11th-Hour Bid To Keep Epstein Docs Sealed

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell lost an eleventh-hour bid Wednesday to stop a New York federal judge from unsealing a trove of documents from a settled defamation suit, but the socialite, who is accused of sex trafficking in a criminal case, quickly filed a notice to appeal to the Second Circuit. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska rejected Maxwell's assertion that new developments, including her indictment and arrest earlier this month, provide compelling reasons to keep the deposition transcripts sealed, calling this "plowed ground." In Maxwell's June bid to keep the documents sealed, which came prior to her arrest, she argued...

