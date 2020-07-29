Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maxwell Loses 11th-Hour Bid To Keep Epstein Docs Sealed

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell lost an eleventh-hour bid Wednesday to stop a New York federal judge from unsealing a trove of documents from a settled defamation suit, but the socialite, who is accused of sex trafficking in a criminal case, quickly filed a notice to appeal to the Second Circuit.

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska rejected Maxwell's assertion that new developments, including her indictment and arrest earlier this month, provide compelling reasons to keep the deposition transcripts sealed, calling this "plowed ground."

In Maxwell's June bid to keep the documents sealed, which came prior to her arrest, she argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!