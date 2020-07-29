Chancery Wary $95M Claim In Facebook Suit Might Start Trend

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor termed "completely undesirable" on Wednesday the prospect of future cases seeking to hold individuals responsible for money paid to plaintiff's attorneys after lawsuits are mooted as he sifted through arguments over a $95 million fee claim against Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and five others. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster spotlighted the issue during dismissal arguments on a pension fund suit arguing that Zuckerberg and five current or former Facebook directors are liable for the company's payment of litigation costs after an ill-fated share reclassification proposal. The suit accused those named of conducting "sham" independent deliberations while being privately...

