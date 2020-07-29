Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Allergan Says Proposed Class Rep Is 'Serial Litigant'

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical company Allergan on Tuesday told a New York federal judge not to certify a proposed class of its investors in a stock drop suit it faces, calling the lead plaintiff a "serial litigant" and contending that the trimmed suit didn't show the company's alleged misstatements moved the needle of the company's stock price.

In a July 28 opposition memo, Allergan and its co-defendants, who are current and former members of its executive team, told U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon and U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein that lead plaintiff the Boston Retirement System is a "serial litigant in lawyer-driven securities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!