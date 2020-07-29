Allergan Says Proposed Class Rep Is 'Serial Litigant'

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical company Allergan on Tuesday told a New York federal judge not to certify a proposed class of its investors in a stock drop suit it faces, calling the lead plaintiff a "serial litigant" and contending that the trimmed suit didn't show the company's alleged misstatements moved the needle of the company's stock price. In a July 28 opposition memo, Allergan and its co-defendants, who are current and former members of its executive team, told U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon and U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein that lead plaintiff the Boston Retirement System is a "serial litigant in lawyer-driven securities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS