NJ Judge Wrongly Used Private Practice Past To Cut Atty Fees

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge improperly relied on unpublished decisions and her own private practice experience when she gave class counsel a lower attorney fee award than class counsel asked for when it settled a suit against a car dealership, a state appellate panel said Wednesday in nixing the ruling. The panel concluded in a published opinion that Superior Court Judge Mara Zazzali-Hogan — formerly with Gibbons PC — was wrong to cut the requested hourly rates for attorney Christopher J. McGinn and lawyers and a paralegal at the Wolf Law Firm LLC to about $120,772 in fees and costs, which...

