Ex-NFLers Blast Seeger Weiss For Concussion Holdback Fees

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Retired NFL players and law firms active in the historic concussion settlement are raising alarms over Seeger Weiss LLP's request to levy a 5% fee on injured players' payouts to fund its future work on the case, calling it a cynical cash grab that's unsupported by facts. Seeger Weiss has already faced years of attacks accusing the firm of burning through the lion's share of a $112 million attorney fee fund with hardly any oversight. A series of opposition briefs filed Tuesday reiterated concerns over an alleged lack of transparency in Seeger Weiss' billing practices and argued the stakes of the latest request...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS