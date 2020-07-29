Weinstein Debtors Try Deal Again After District Judge Pans It

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Harvey Weinstein's former studio pressed a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday for more time to pursue a "revised" payout deal for the producer's accusers after two women branded the settlement a "deathtrap" and a Manhattan federal judge rejected it as "phony." The troubled Weinstein Co. Holdings LLC pitched U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath on the virtues of salvaging the nearly $47 million payout plan, warning that time was running out to strike a deal while touting a new opt-in provision for litigation releases against the convicted rapist. The company also asked to keep a skeptical U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein...

