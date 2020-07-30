Pa. Firm Accuses Ex-Attys, Ill. Firm Of Mass Tort Fee Theft

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania-based personal injury shop The Beasley Firm has accused two former employees of conspiring with an Illinois firm to steal more than $529,000 in fees from mass tort cases. James Beasley Jr. and the firm he oversees alleges that attorneys Max Kennerly and Kim Loutey agreed to share fees with Beasley from scores of open matters they took with them when they left The Beasley Firm in late 2015, according to a complaint filed in a Philadelphia court on Tuesday. Along with a medical malpractice firm they founded, known as Kennerly Loutey LLC, the pair also joined forces with personal injury...

