Ex-Construction Exec Admits Hiding $1.5M In Bribes From IRS

Law360, New York (July 29, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Former Turner Construction executive Ronald Olson copped to tax evasion in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, telling a judge he stiffed the IRS on $1.5 million of payments described by prosecutors as bribes from a subcontractor in exchange for work at a Bloomberg office building. Olson, 53, of Massapequa, New York, pled guilty before Manhattan U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel. Olson, who the feds say dodged taxes from 2010 to 2017, faces a theoretical maximum of five years in prison at his scheduled Dec. 9 sentencing. The former Turner project manager's plea came five days after U.S. District Judge Denise L....

