High Court TCPA Case May Curb Robocall Class Actions

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 1:10 PM EDT) -- On initial inspection, the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants,[1] leaves the impression that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's broad restriction on unsolicited robocalls remains as robust as ever. Just three days after Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, or AAPC, was decided, however, the Supreme Court granted certiorari in a TCPA case from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit — Facebook Inc. v. Duguid[2] — that has the potential to transform the statutory definition of "autodialer" and make it much more difficult for plaintiffs to prevail in robocall cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS