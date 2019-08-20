NY Judge Blocks 'Public Charge' Rule During Pandemic

Sign up for our Immigration newsletter
Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from implementing its contested wealth test for immigrants during the national health emergency stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
A New York federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration's "public charge" rule, which allows the government to deny green cards to immigrants found likely to need public benefits, from going into effect during the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
"As a direct result of the rule, immigrants are forced to make an impossible choice between jeopardizing public health and personal safety or their immigration status," Judge Daniels wrote.
The judge also found that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' efforts to address these concerns were "plainly insufficient."
The case is State of New York et al. v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security et al., case number 1:19-cv-07777, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
