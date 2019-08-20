NY Judge Blocks 'Public Charge' Rule During Pandemic

Suzanne Monyak By

A New York federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration's "public charge" rule, which allows the government to deny green cards to immigrants found likely to need public benefits, from going into effect during the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from implementing its contested wealth test for immigrants during the national health emergency stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.U.S. District Judge George Daniels said that the states and nonprofits challenging the so-called public charge rule, which would allow the government to deny green cards to immigrants found likely to need public benefits, had provided "ample evidence" that the policy deters immigrants from seeking COVID-19 testing and could threaten efforts to curb the spread of the disease."As a direct result of the rule, immigrants are forced to make an impossible choice between jeopardizing public health and personal safety or their immigration status," Judge Daniels wrote.The judge also found that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ' efforts to address these concerns were "plainly insufficient."The case is State of New York et al. v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security et al., case number 1:19-cv-07777 , in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York --Editing by Alanna Weissman.

