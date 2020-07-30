Colgate Can't Tweak Retirement Plan To Fight ERISA Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has rejected Colgate-Palmolive's bid to revise its retirement plan in an attempt to sink an ERISA class action from retirees accusing the company of shorting them on lump-sum benefits payments, finding the proposed amendment would run afoul of federal tax law. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield's orders Wednesday came after both Colgate-Palmolive Co. and its retirees filed letters with the court following a declaration from the judge that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit was "trial ready." The first letter came July 21 from the retirees, who asked the court to voluntarily dismiss some...

