T-Mobile, Sprint Unit Settle NYC Townhouse Damage Dustup

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile and a Sprint unit are settling in New York federal court with two Manhattan residents who accused the wireless carriers of damaging their townhouse and risking their safety with projects to tear down and install cellular equipment near and on their property. It took less than two months to end the dispute after Gerald and Louise Kerner slapped the telecoms with an action seeking at least $2 million for the yearslong feud. Filed by the Kerners' company Ninety Sixty LLC, the lawsuit accuses Sprint Spectrum Realty Co. and T-Mobile USA Inc. — as Sprint's "successor in interest" following their merger...

