Nats Catcher Can't Block His 80-Game Drug Use Suspension

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera must continue to serve an 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension while suing Major League Baseball alleging its drug tests are based on "junk science," a Texas federal court ruled. Felipe "Tres" Barrera III filed a proposed class action on July 27 seeking to overturn the suspension, alleging MLB's drug tests are inaccurate and unreliable and in any event, the amount he was found to have in his system "did not — and could not — have provided him with any performance-enhancing benefit whatsoever." He asked that the court toss a July 24 arbitration decision that upheld his suspension,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS