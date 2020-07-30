House Keeps Border Wall Restrictions In $695B Defense Bill

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a proposal to lift a bar on using military funds for border wall construction as it debated a $694.6 billion defense funding bill for 2021, part of a broader $1.3 trillion "minibus." Lawmakers rejected the border wall amendment by voice vote as part of an "en bloc" collective of proposed Republican amendments amid debate over H.R. 7617, a package of six appropriations bills including the defense funding bill. The prohibition on using defense funds for the Trump administration's contentious southern border wall project is one of several border wall-related provisions in the defense bill....

