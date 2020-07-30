Netflix Loses Bid To Wipe Out Video Streaming IP Under Alice

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Netflix Inc. will have to face claims that it infringed Personalized Media Communications LLC's adaptive video streaming patents based on technology from the 1980s, after a New York federal judge declined Wednesday to hold the patents invalid under Alice. U.S. District Judge Gregory Wood said the claims should survive for now because PMC plausibly alleged that the claimed technology was a "significant advance" several decades ago, rejecting Netflix's motion for judgment on the pleadings that the patents are invalid for claiming only the abstract idea of "remote reprogramming." "Even if the concept of remote reprogramming is well-established today, the question is...

