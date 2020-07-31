Longtime U. Mich. Football Coach Knew Of Abuse, Suit Says

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Legendary college football coach Bo Schembechler knew about Dr. Robert Anderson's widespread sexual abuse of students at the University of Michigan and so did the school's former athletic director, according to a new lawsuit that adds more details to the firestorm of allegations facing the college. In a nearly 200-page complaint filed Thursday in Michigan federal court, 53 former University of Michigan students and athletes said they'd been abused by Anderson, who worked as a physician at the school for more than 40 years and died in 2008. "Primarily, Dr. Anderson would, at a minimum, digitally penetrate the men and boys'...

