Texas Court Told $2.2B Pipeline Will Ruin Endangered Habitats

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club told a Texas federal judge during a hearing Friday it's not too late to halt construction of a $2.2 billion natural gas pipeline, arguing there are tangible injuries its members will suffer without court intervention. Sierra Club attorney Joshua D. Smith said those injuries include diminished aesthetic enjoyment of property bisected by the pipeline, reduced water quality and destroyed endangered species habitats, which would affect the area's main draws for Sierra Club members and property owners. The group is seeking a court injunction to halt construction so that further environmental impact assessments can be done. Smith added that,...

